|
|
Patricia M. Fulton, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, January 11th at the age of 61. She was the wife of Thomas J. Fulton. Patti was born in Patterson, NJ a daughter of Marie A. and the late Eugene J. Fuchs. She graduated from Bridgewater-Raritan HS East in New Jersey and from Bloomsburg State College in 1980. She had a career of 36 years at Air Products and Chemicals and the Evonik Corporation where she volunteered on the Activities Committee and most enjoyed running bus trips for co-workers and friends. Patti loved to hear and tell humorous stories. She enjoyed gatherings with her family and friends, traveling, attending Broadway musicals, shopping, National Parks, Bunco nights, adventures in New York City, rooting on Southern Lehigh sports teams, cookies, ice-cream and crumb cupcakes.
She is survived by her loving husband Tom, her mother Marie, her sisters Carole and McKenna, her son Matthew and his wife Lisa, her daughter Amy and her husband Brad and her beloved granddaughter Maria.
Services: At Patti's request a relaxed informal gathering where guests are encouraged to where bright colors will be held from 1:00 -3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. A time of sharing of humorous and special memories will begin at 3:00 P.M. to celebrate Patti's life. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Vibrantly colored flowers are appreciated or contributions to either the Limeport Stadium Inc. P.O. Box 6 Limeport, 18060 or the Cancer Support Community 944 Marcon Boulevard # 110, Allentown, 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020