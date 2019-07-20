|
|
Patricia M. Howard, 89, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Patricia was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 4, 1929 to the late Peter Michael & Julia Louis McCarty. Patricia retired from Newark NJ as a kindergarten teacher. She was a proud member of the Festival Choir of the Cathedral Basilica of Newark, NJ. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Patricia was an avid reader, loved poetry, and enjoyed the arts.
SURVIVORS: Children: Peter Michael of Phillipsburg, NJ, Mary Therese (Paul Douglas) Harnett of Springfield Twp.; grandson: Eugene Thomas Harnett. Predeceased by son: Eugene Harry Howard and a granddaughter: Eilee Samantha Harnett.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Marywood University care of the funeral home, 326 Main Street - Hellertown for a future scholarship fund at Marywood College.
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019