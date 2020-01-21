Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
1879 Applewood Road
Orefield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
1879 Applewood Road
Orefield, PA
Patricia M. Moore, 73, of New Tripoli, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice. She was the wife of Richard J. Moore. They celebrated their 46th Wedding Anniversary in March. Born in Passaic, N.J., she was a daughter of the late George and Marie (Gannon) Iselin. Patricia was a registered nurse for over 41 years and worked at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital for 20 years before retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Survivors: husband, Richard; son Michael J. and wife, Tiffany; daughter, Erin M. wife of Adam Wiener; brother, Kenneth and wife, Judy; grandchildren, Owen, Ryan, McKenzie, Morgan, Gage and Zak

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, January 24th at St. Joseph the Worker Church 1879 Applewood Road, Orefield. Visitation will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 pm Thursday at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W, Highland St, Allentown and 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Patricia's memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or a .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020
