|
|
Patricia (Maxwell) Miller Keller, 93 of Palmer Twp., PA died Aug. 18, 2019 at home. Born Emily Hall Patricia Maxwell, June 15, 1926 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emily Rowan (Brown) and Henry D. Maxwell, Jr. Patricia was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and a graduate of Radcliff College, class of 1948. An avid reader and patron of the arts, she traveled extensively and gave generously to civic and charitable organizations. She lived a wonderful life, uplifted by her faith, family and friends. Her later years were enriched by the friendship and support she received from members of the Glenmoor Community. Patricia's final days were made more comfortable by the attentive care she received from St. Luke's Home Hospice. She is survived by her son: Conrad C. Miller, III, with whom she resided; her daughter: Emily Rowan Cronin of Wilmington, NC and grandson: Jared Maxwell Cronin. Her husbands: Conrad C. Miller Jr. and David P. Keller; her son: Henry Maxwell Miller; and son-in-law: Daniel Cronin all died earlier.
A Memorial Service will be held Sept.17 at 11 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 234 Spring Garden St, Easton, PA with a calling period Monday, Sept. 16 , 5 to 6:30 PM in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Interment is private in Trinity Remembrance Garden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: Easton Area Public Library, 515 Church St., Easton, PA 18042, Lafayette College, 730 High St, Easton, PA 18042 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 234 Spring Garden St, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019