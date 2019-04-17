Patricia M. Demko, 66, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg due to complications caused by the flu. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Evelyn (Schwenk) Weaver. She is survived by her loving son, Justin Demko; and her sisters, Anne Weaver and Susan Steiner, and husband, Glenn.Other surviving family members include a niece, Alicia; great nieces; Shadimon, Amaya, Jade, Hannah and Amanda; and her former spouse, Jeffrey Demko and family: Burdell, George, Ricky, Debra, Cindy and Donald. She was predeceased by her niece, Kathy Agrippine.Patricia was a graduate of William Allen High School. She was a Health Unit Clerk at Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street and volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club in Allentown, PA teaching ceramic classes for many years. Patricia loved doing arts and crafts, including creating art with her pressed flowers and painting ceramic figurines. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed bird watching. Her other hobbies included doing jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, baking and cooking. Patricia was a dedicated mother and was thoughtful of others. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the First Presbyterian Church Allentown, 3231 W. Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104, where she was a member, on Tuesday Apr. 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to https://www.bgcallentown.org/or by mail to Boys & Girls Clubs of Allentown, 720 North Sixth Street, Allentown, PA 18102 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary