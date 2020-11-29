1/1
Patricia O. Sampson
Patricia O. Sampson, 78, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away in her home on November 25, 2020. She was the wife of George P. Sampson, III. Born in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leo Vincent Crowley and Mary C. (Griffin) Crowley. Patricia earned her Bachelor's Degree from Georgetown University and her Master's Degree in psychiatric nursing from Catholic University. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown, and she sang in the church choir for 20 years. Always in service to others, Patricia managed St. Thomas' ChiRo food program for nineteen years making and delivering food to thousands of seniors and people in need in the Allentown area.

Survivors: Husband; Son, Chris Olson; Daughter, Molly Sampson; Siblings, Captain Leo Vincent Crowley, Sheila Crowley Joy, Jerome Crowley, and Dr. Kathryn Crowley; 4 Grandchildren.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. A viewing will be held in the church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. Interment to follow in Silver Spring, MD. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at https://PHASSOCIATION.org/donate

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
