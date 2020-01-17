|
|
Patricia R. (Paul) Hazim, 71, of Allentown, and formerly of Alburtis, passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Swickley, PA, she was a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Irwin) Paul. Patricia worked for Daytimers for over 30 years as a shipping clerk.
Surviving are children: Joseph Sells, of Kutztown; Steven Sells, of Allentown; a granddaughter: Samantha Drust; 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Linda Madea and James Paul, both of Allentown; and nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be this morning from 9-11 AM at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Graveside Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the ., Donation Processing Center,| PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-94. To offer on-line condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020