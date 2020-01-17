Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hazim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia R. Hazim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia R. Hazim Obituary
Patricia R. (Paul) Hazim, 71, of Allentown, and formerly of Alburtis, passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Swickley, PA, she was a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Irwin) Paul. Patricia worked for Daytimers for over 30 years as a shipping clerk.

Surviving are children: Joseph Sells, of Kutztown; Steven Sells, of Allentown; a granddaughter: Samantha Drust; 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Linda Madea and James Paul, both of Allentown; and nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be this morning from 9-11 AM at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Graveside Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the ., Donation Processing Center,| PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-94. To offer on-line condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -