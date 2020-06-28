Patricia Ryan Shollenberger
1953 - 2020
Patricia Ryan-Shollenberger, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away on June 21, 2020 in Venice Florida.

Pat was born in Bethlehem to Joe and Sally Ryan on January 22, 1953. She graduated from Freedom High School where she was a cheerleader and involved in 4H. She married twice, first to Sam Glasmire and then to Kim Shollenberger. She worked as a nurse, which she loved, for over 40 years. She was passionate about animals and music and the loving mother of 3. In 2007 she moved to Venice, Florida where she enjoyed the dog beach as often as possible and walks with her neighbors and basset hound.

Pat is survived by her sister Becky Ryan Fass (70), her 3 children Kelly Glasmire-Puskar (45), Christina Shollenberger (29), and Joshua Shollenberger (26), and her 2 grandchildren J.J. (14) and Kamryn Pushkar (10).

Memorial donations may be given to the ASPCA in her name and a private gathering will be held at her Florida home.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Pat, I enjoyed working with you. There were so many things we talked about. I got to learn what Shoo Fly Pie is. Also, the many adventures of your dog. You will be missed by so many! Rest in Peace!

Carol Espinosa
Coworker
