Patricia S. Knox
Patricia S. (Swift) Knox, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 while in the care of Sacred Heart Senior Living. She was the loving wife of the late John W. Knox, Jr.with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2012. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Royden Maxwell and Gertrude (Hoffmeier) Swift. Pat was a graduate of Lansdowne High School and she went on to attend Penn State University. She worked as a Customer Service Representative for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company until retiring. Pat was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years as well as working many elections and polls. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Catherine L. Knox of Lansdale; sons, Michael P. Knox and his wife Dana of Ann Arbor, MI, John R. Knox and his wife, Diane of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Sarah, Kevin, Brian, Rachael, Morgan and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her brother Royden Swift.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Patricia's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 4240 Fritch Drive Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
July 7, 2020
Cathy .John and Mike and families. So sorry for your loss. What a beautiful soul and friend. I have so many good memories of her growing up with wrestling and baseball. I would drop in to visit her through the years or just call her on the phone. I will miss that smile and her laugh. Your all in thought and prayer during this time of sorrow and one day you will all be reunited again in the Lords kingdom for the rest of eternity. I loved the women and she was always there for me whenever i needed a friend and good advice. God Bless you all and give you peace.
Kenny Bitler
Friend
