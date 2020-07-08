Cathy .John and Mike and families. So sorry for your loss. What a beautiful soul and friend. I have so many good memories of her growing up with wrestling and baseball. I would drop in to visit her through the years or just call her on the phone. I will miss that smile and her laugh. Your all in thought and prayer during this time of sorrow and one day you will all be reunited again in the Lords kingdom for the rest of eternity. I loved the women and she was always there for me whenever i needed a friend and good advice. God Bless you all and give you peace.

Kenny Bitler

Friend