Patricia S. (Swift) Knox, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 while in the care of Sacred Heart Senior Living. She was the loving wife of the late John W. Knox, Jr.with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2012. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Royden Maxwell and Gertrude (Hoffmeier) Swift. Pat was a graduate of Lansdowne High School and she went on to attend Penn State University. She worked as a Customer Service Representative for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company until retiring. Pat was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years as well as working many elections and polls. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Catherine L. Knox of Lansdale; sons, Michael P. Knox and his wife Dana of Ann Arbor, MI, John R. Knox and his wife, Diane of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Sarah, Kevin, Brian, Rachael, Morgan and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her brother Royden Swift.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Patricia's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 4240 Fritch Drive Bethlehem, PA 18020.