A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 4 P.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2 P.M. until time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn in the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store