|
|
Patricia T. Madden Conn (Kelley), 62, of White Township, NJ, formerly of Newton, NJ, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends at St. Luke's Hospital Warren Campus, Phillipsburg, NJ.
Born September 30, 1957 in Jersey City, NJ, Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Vivian A. Blomquist Madden.
Pat graduated Dickinson High School in 1975. She was a teacher's aide in the Piscataway School District. She was an active member of the Good Will Fire Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casinos.
Pat is predeceased by her husband, David W. Conn; siblings, Rosemary Leathem and Robert Blomquist
Surviving are her devoted children, Robert T. Kelley and his wife Elizabeth of North Chesterfield, VA, Melissa K. Kelley and companion Joseph Vroom of Manville, NJ, and Sean B. Kelley and his wife Angela of White Township, NJ; loving grandchildren, Robert D. and Vivian G. Kelley of North Chesterfield, VA, a third grandchild due any day; siblings, Margaret Hancox of Surfside Beach, SC, Gladys Walker of Gloversville, NY, Thomas H. Madden Jr. and his wife Denise of Laurence Harbor, NJ, and Theresa LaBruno and her husband Charles of Mohrsville, PA; 6 nephews; 4 nieces; many grand nieces and nephews; former husband and longtime friend, Robert C. Kelley of Piscataway, NJ
Relatives and friends may call from 11AM to 1PM with a Christian Wake Service to follow, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at MacFadden Funeral Home, 325 Hardwick Street in Belvidere, NJ 07823.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name online to (in memory of her mother, Vivian) or the Good Will Fire Company #1 , 689 Water St. Belvidere, NJ 07823.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019