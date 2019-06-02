Home

Patrick D. Howlett

Patrick D. Howlett, 74, of Northampton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, after a seven year battle with frontal temporal disease. He was the husband of Dianne (Hartley) Howlett. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last July 1. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Phillip and Grace (Orban) Howlett. A 1963 graduate of Liberty High School, Pat earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Lehigh University. He began his career as a teacher at Freedom High School, then moved to administration at Allen High School and Raab Middle School before retiring. Pat exercised his love of basketball by playing at Liberty and Lehigh, then coaching at Freedom. In addition to basketball, he enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing at Blue Ridge Country Club and working out at the Bethlehem YMCA. Pat belonged to Holy Infancy Church, Bethlehem.Surviving are his wife, Dianne; son, Colin (Lisa) Howlett of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Heather (William) McGarrigel of Haddonfield, NJ; sister, Susan Wille of Palm Harbor, FL; and grandchildren, Natalie, Erika, Lucy, Jack and Quinn.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 9:30 a.m. until service time.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cure PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), 1216 Broadway, NY, NY 10001, or Bethlehem YMCA. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
