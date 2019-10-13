|
|
Patrick E. Phillip, 62, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2019. He was the son of Lucille C. (Shive) and William F. Phillip, Sr. He was the loving husband of Patricia R. (Neith) Phillip.
Pat worked as a welder for Lehigh Structural Steel and later for the Allentown School District. He enjoyed fishing, the Eagles and cooking for his family. Pat loved being surrounded by his family and cherished his time with his grandchildren.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife; children, Deanna Leperi and her husband, Dominic, Victoria Phillip and Jason Noti; brother, William F. Phillip, Jr. (Rose); sisters, Marlene Roeder (Ed) and Bonnie Gamberdella (Art) and 8 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9-11 a.m.at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Nisky Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's VNA C/O Development, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019