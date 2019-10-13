Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Patrick E. Phillip Obituary
Patrick E. Phillip, 62, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2019. He was the son of Lucille C. (Shive) and William F. Phillip, Sr. He was the loving husband of Patricia R. (Neith) Phillip.

Pat worked as a welder for Lehigh Structural Steel and later for the Allentown School District. He enjoyed fishing, the Eagles and cooking for his family. Pat loved being surrounded by his family and cherished his time with his grandchildren.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife; children, Deanna Leperi and her husband, Dominic, Victoria Phillip and Jason Noti; brother, William F. Phillip, Jr. (Rose); sisters, Marlene Roeder (Ed) and Bonnie Gamberdella (Art) and 8 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9-11 a.m.at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Nisky Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's VNA C/O Development, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019
