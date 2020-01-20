Home

Patrick James Dougher Obituary
Patrick James Dougher, 48, of Allentown, died January 18, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. He was the son of Mary (McHale) Dougher and the late James J. Dougher. Patrick was married to Deborah Ann (Hobbs) for 23 years. He was employed at W.W. Grainger since 2007 to the present, most recently in Bethlehem. He spent many years coaching soccer for the Cathedral Wildcats. He was involved in scouting with his son, from Cub Scouts to Eagle Scout. He served as a Cub Master for Pack 74 and Committee member for the Boy Scouts Troop 74 at Cathedral. He loved traveling to many events for his daughter's Irish Dancing, especially watching her compete in Ireland. He missed his beloved dogs, Sheppie and Rocky, and he loved taking Lacey and Riley for long walks in the neighborhood. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, colleagues and puppies. He was a member of Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church in Allentown.

Survivors: wife: Deborah, daughter: Molly Anne Dougher and son: "Jimmy" James Aloysius Dougher, mother: Mary (McHale) Dougher, sisters: Christine and (Bill) Jones of Pittston, PA, Katie Rogers of Wilkes Barre, PA and Erin and (Jon) Bufogle of Pittston, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother in law, Mark Rogers.

Services: Viewing, Jan 20, Monday 5-7:00 pm and Jan 21, Tuesday, 9:15-11:15 am at Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, 1802 W Turner St., Allentown. Mass of Christian Burial Jan 21, Tuesday 11:30 am at the Cathedral S.t Catharine of Siena, 18th & Turner Sts. Allentown, 18104. Interment: at a later date.

Contributions: American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550 Chicago, Illinois 60631. Arrangements by the Robert C. Weir Funeral Home. www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 20, 2020
