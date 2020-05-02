Patrick Joseph Pereira, 33, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He will be forever remembered by family and friends for his genuine kindness. Patrick was extremely friendly, caring, talkative and respectful. He is loved and will be dearly missed.
He was born December 30, 1986 in Bethlehem, PA; son of Jose Manuel and Ricarda C. Pereira. Pat was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and attended East Stroudsburg University. Patrick had a passion for soccer and he loved being a member of the Becahi, East Stroudsburg, and Portuguese American Club teams. where he also enjoyed playing on the soccer teams.
Patrick is survived by his parents; daughters, Audree and Ava; brother, Daniel; aunt, Idalina Ackerman and uncle, Scott, and cousins, Alex and Sabrina; aunt, Anabela Pereira; uncle, Amilcar and aunt, Tonka Cascais; grandparents, Joaquim and Maria Cascais; as well as his cousins and many friends.
Services are entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A public memorial will be planned in the future.
Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Check the website for future service announcements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a GoFund Me Campaign established by friends of the family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-pereira-family-fund
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.