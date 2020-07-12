Patrick M. "Pete" Day, 70, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Joan A. (Lewis) Day, who died in 2013.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Patrick Thomas and Lottie A. (Fallstich) Day. Pete was a graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown. He worked for many years as a professional driver at Allied Van Lines moving company in Allentown. Pete was a life member of the Fearless Fire Company, enjoyed hunting and had a great love for motorcycles. His greatest hobby was fixing things – he was the ultimate "DIY guy."
Survivors: Daughters, Katherine R. Flecksteiner and her companion Jon Setman of Quakertown and Bridget A. Day and her companion Phillip Crom of Allentown; son, Sean P. Day and his wife Erin of Norfolk, VA; sisters, Cheryl McConnell and her husband Joe of Macungie and Patrice Illigasch and her husband Rick of Catasauqua; 5 grandchildren. Pete was preceded in death by brothers Michael "Micky", Dennis, Thomas "Tommy" and Richard "Dicky" Day.
Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.