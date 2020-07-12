1/1
Patrick M. Day
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick M. "Pete" Day, 70, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Joan A. (Lewis) Day, who died in 2013.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Patrick Thomas and Lottie A. (Fallstich) Day. Pete was a graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown. He worked for many years as a professional driver at Allied Van Lines moving company in Allentown. Pete was a life member of the Fearless Fire Company, enjoyed hunting and had a great love for motorcycles. His greatest hobby was fixing things – he was the ultimate "DIY guy."

Survivors: Daughters, Katherine R. Flecksteiner and her companion Jon Setman of Quakertown and Bridget A. Day and her companion Phillip Crom of Allentown; son, Sean P. Day and his wife Erin of Norfolk, VA; sisters, Cheryl McConnell and her husband Joe of Macungie and Patrice Illigasch and her husband Rick of Catasauqua; 5 grandchildren. Pete was preceded in death by brothers Michael "Micky", Dennis, Thomas "Tommy" and Richard "Dicky" Day.

Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Great cousin,didnt see him after we all got married but when we did we all had a great time remembering the growing up years.Will always love Pete and may he R.I.P. Love from cousin Snowy and Family
Rosemarie Chahadeh
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved