Mark, 67, of Allentown, PA, passed into eternal life on May 8, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 19, 1952 in Bradford, PA, the son of Peter and Patricia Schessler. He graduated from Titusville High School, Titusville, PA in 1971. He married the one and only love of his life, Cindy Ewing, on December 11, 1971 in Titusville. He worked in Erie, PA for three years before moving to Orlando, FL with Cindy and their two children. In Florida he worked for Eckerd Drug Distribution Center. He loved his job and the people he worked with but, at age 49, he became disabled after suffering a massive heart attack. It was suggested by several doctors that he would only live two to three years, but God had other plans.
Mark graduated from Clowns for Christ College in Winter Park, FL, in 1995. Known as "Whistles", which related to his love of trains, he became very involved in this clown ministry. In 2004, he and Cindy moved to Allentown, PA where he continued his work for Christ with a clown troop in the area. He also took a class and became a volunteer clown at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. He was known as DR CHOO CHOO, and shared his many stories, tricks and funny bone examinations with the patients as often as his health would allow.
Mark has blessed his family, friends and countless others with his faith in God, his bubbly, positive spirit, his jokes and laughter and his zest and appreciation for life. He liked nothing more than to make people laugh and feel loved. He never complained even though he was ill for many years with his heart and liver diseases.
Mark was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was an usher, greeter and member of the Keep in Touch group where he visited home bound members. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He played Pinochle at the Allentown Senior Center for many years.
Mark is survived by wife Cindy, of 48 years, daughter Barbie Schessler, son Dan Schessler and his wife Melissa, his deeply treasured grandson, Zachary, and sweet, cherished granddaughter, Abby. They were the most precious gifts of their Pop's life. He is also survived by three brothers, Greg (Betty), Jeff (Maureen), Matt (Melody), three sisters, Molly Kloss (Ron), Lisa Kuscan, Julie Sanders, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as, the large Ewing family who enriched his life.
A memorial service will be private but will be live streamed on the Asbury United Methodist Church website (asburylv.org) in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Bethlehem or Lehigh Valley Hospice or Asbury United Methodist Church for missions.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.