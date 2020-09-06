Patrick Michael Keefe, 36, of Bethlehem, PA passed away accidentally in his home on Tuesday September 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael Keefe, and Linda (Talbot) Keefe of Easton, PA. Patrick loved hardcore music, sports, stand up comedy, tattoos, and making people laugh with his sarcasm and sharp wit. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Linda, brother, Chris and wife Jessica, sister, Maureen, the love of his life, Autumn Spencer, and her two sons, niece Avery, nephew Jack, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by an uncle Kevin Keefe, and a cousin Nicholas Zaun.
A viewing will be held from 9-11am on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a private family service. We are requiring people to wear masks and no more than 25 people in the building at a time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, PA 18042. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com