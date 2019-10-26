Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
PATRICK OECHSLE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK OECHSLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK R. OECHSLE


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK R. OECHSLE Obituary
Patrick R. Oechsle,72, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Friday, October 25, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of the late Diane R. (Hilbert) Oechsle, who died Oct. 18, 2011. Patrick was born in Fountain Hill on March 21, 1947 to the late Leo F. and Mildred A. (Fulmer) Oechsle. He was in accounting for the Chrysler Corp., Nations Credit and retired from Phoebe Home, Allentown. Patrick is a member of Dewey Fire Co. and Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS: Children: Tara M. (Harvey E. Williams) Doheny of Riegelsville, Chad L. (Michelle A.) Oechsle of Quakertown; brother: Richard L. (Judith L.) Oechsle of Minneola, FL; grandchildren: Krystal (Jonathan) Hochstetler, Brittany (Moses Miller) Doheny, Kyle and Zachary Oechsle; great grandaughter: Kinsley Hochstetler; faithful companion: Bucca.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now