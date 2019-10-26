|
Patrick R. Oechsle,72, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Friday, October 25, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of the late Diane R. (Hilbert) Oechsle, who died Oct. 18, 2011. Patrick was born in Fountain Hill on March 21, 1947 to the late Leo F. and Mildred A. (Fulmer) Oechsle. He was in accounting for the Chrysler Corp., Nations Credit and retired from Phoebe Home, Allentown. Patrick is a member of Dewey Fire Co. and Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: Children: Tara M. (Harvey E. Williams) Doheny of Riegelsville, Chad L. (Michelle A.) Oechsle of Quakertown; brother: Richard L. (Judith L.) Oechsle of Minneola, FL; grandchildren: Krystal (Jonathan) Hochstetler, Brittany (Moses Miller) Doheny, Kyle and Zachary Oechsle; great grandaughter: Kinsley Hochstetler; faithful companion: Bucca.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019