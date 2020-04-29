Patrick Welsh, 34, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on April 22, 2020. Born in Ferndale, PA, he was the son of the late Michele Nagle Welsh and Paul Teat Sr. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and always enjoyed listening to Elvis. He will be lovingly remembered by his 3 daughters, Janiah, Jaydah and Jazmyn; father, Paul Teat Sr.; sisters, Lindy Nagle and husband Russell Beidler III, Melissa Teat and Alexis Welsh; brothers, Paul Teat Jr. and Alex Welsh, and nieces and nephews, Tasha, Tony, Spencer, Robert, and Starlett. All services will be private. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.