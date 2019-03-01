Patsy E. (Krull) Prospal, 84, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Richard O. Prospal. Born in Chicago, IL, August 7, 1934, Patsy was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Catherine Krull. She was employed as a secretary at the former Whitehall Development, Inc. for several years before retiring. Prior to that, she worked at Pepper Construction in Chicago. Survivors: Daughter, Renee P. Yesutis and her husband, John of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Julian Furman and Erin Yesutis; great grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica German; predeceased by a son, Ronald O'Hara and a granddaughter, Scarlet O'Hara.Service: Graveside services will be held 10:00 am. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary