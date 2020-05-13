Patti L. Werst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patti L. Werst, 63, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Valley Manor, Coopersburg. She was a daughter of the late Harold J. and Mae A. (Stephen) Werst. Patti worked at Rodale Press for over 30 years.

Survivors: Sister: Kathy M. Wieand and her husband Keith of Mertztown; Brother: Scott H. Werst and his wife Kathryn of Emmaus. Patti was predeceased by her son Jacob S. Kerchner. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Contributions can be made to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 to help defray expenses. www.stephensfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Kathy - Our hearts go out to you and your family. You were always there for your Sister. Our prayers are with you. Stan & Sue Toth
May 13, 2020
RIP now Aunt Patti. I know you are finally happy to be with Jake and grandma and grandpa. I will miss you and love you forever!
Amanda Jack and Ella Fenstermaker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved