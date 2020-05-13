Patti L. Werst, 63, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Valley Manor, Coopersburg. She was a daughter of the late Harold J. and Mae A. (Stephen) Werst. Patti worked at Rodale Press for over 30 years.
Survivors: Sister: Kathy M. Wieand and her husband Keith of Mertztown; Brother: Scott H. Werst and his wife Kathryn of Emmaus. Patti was predeceased by her son Jacob S. Kerchner. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Contributions can be made to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 to help defray expenses. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.