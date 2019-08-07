Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Calissi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Calissi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Calissi Obituary
Paul A. Calissi, 80, of Salisbury Twp., passed away August 4, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Faith O. Calissi. Paul was a manager in the industrial gas department at Air Products and Chemicals in Trexlertown for 40 years until retiring. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Paul C. and Pauline (Chaimowicz) Calissi. He was a graduate of Villanova University. Paul was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Son: Paul C. Calissi and his wife Marie J. Pierre-Paul of Allentown, Companion and Caregiver: Hope Vasilas of Allentown, Brothers: Robert Corsini of Darby, PA and Raymond Corsini of Vincentown, NJ and Grandchildren: Nicholas and Kaetlyn Calissi.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to the Lehigh Valley Unit 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now