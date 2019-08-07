|
Paul A. Calissi, 80, of Salisbury Twp., passed away August 4, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Faith O. Calissi. Paul was a manager in the industrial gas department at Air Products and Chemicals in Trexlertown for 40 years until retiring. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Paul C. and Pauline (Chaimowicz) Calissi. He was a graduate of Villanova University. Paul was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Son: Paul C. Calissi and his wife Marie J. Pierre-Paul of Allentown, Companion and Caregiver: Hope Vasilas of Allentown, Brothers: Robert Corsini of Darby, PA and Raymond Corsini of Vincentown, NJ and Grandchildren: Nicholas and Kaetlyn Calissi.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Lehigh Valley Unit 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019