Paul A. Hoffman, Jr., 82, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Carole I. (Patterson) Hoffman. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in June 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Esther (Herbein) and Paul A. Hoffman, Sr. Paul was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1955 and attended West Chester Univ. He worked for Dries Building Supply for 35 years. While at Dries, he was on the Council of Certified Kitchen Designers and a Vice President. Mr. Hoffman was a 32nd degree MSA Mason of New Temple Lodge #720. Paul served as the stage manager for all the Masonic Services and activities at the Scottish Rites Cathedral. He was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he managed the sound and light program for church services. He played softball with the Allentown Patriots Old-Timers for many years. Mr. Hoffman was a past president, stage manager and master set builder for MunOpCo. He was an active leader with BSA Troop #11, Allentown. Paul was a former baseball coach at Hamilton Park.
Survivors: Wife; Sons: David M. Hoffman of Orefield and Daniel T. Hoffman of Allentown; Grandchildren, Rebekah, Thomas, Adam; Great grandchildren, Madeline and Caleb.
Services: A visitation will be held from 9 – 10 am Saturday with a Masonic Service at 10 am followed by a Memorial Service, all at Asbury U.M. Church, 1533 Springhouse Rd., Allentown 18104. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: or Masonic Charity Foundation.
