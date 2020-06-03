Paul B. Myers Jr. passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 87.



Paul was born on May 4, 1933 in New Bedford, MA to parents Paul Sr. and Aletha. Paul obtained his Bachelors degree in Chemistry from Colgate University, his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Geology from Lehigh University where he taught Geology for over 35 years.



Paul his survived by his wife of 58 years Ruthanne, his sister Priscilla (husband Peter), children Amy and Paul (wife Susan), grandson Tyler (wife Michela) and great grandson Tristan. Paul loved teaching all his students, coaching ice hockey, playing golf and all the wonderful friends that came with those activities. He spent the last 11 years watching his NHL grandson's every game. He was a kind, caring intelligent man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



