The Rev. Paul B. Watson, 55, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Noemi (Aguila) Watson. They celebrated their 21st anniversary last September 26. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Rev. William B. Sr. and Elysce M. (Williams) Watson. Rev. Watson received a Masters of Divinity degree and was pastor of the New Christian Harvest Church, Allentown. He was also employed by FedEx for 26 years.
Surviving with his wife, Noemi; are children, Marcus A. Watson and Janelle K. Watson, both of Bethlehem; brothers, Ricardo (Rosa) of Allentown, Donald (Patricia) of Bethlehem, Wayne of Bethlehem and Jeffrey, Sr. (Carol) of Bethlehem; sisters, Rhonda Cosby of Bethlehem and Deborah Lester of Springfield, MA; grandchildren, Madison Marie Watson, Kallie Lou Watson and Alaska Polgar; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Roddley and William, Jr.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, in his church, followed by burial in Nisky Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday from 8 - 10:45 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Christian Harvest Church, 1201 N. Ulster Street, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020