Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
church
Burial
Following Services
Nisky Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Reverend Paul B. Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
The Reverend Paul B. Watson Obituary
The Rev. Paul B. Watson, 55, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Noemi (Aguila) Watson. They celebrated their 21st anniversary last September 26. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Rev. William B. Sr. and Elysce M. (Williams) Watson. Rev. Watson received a Masters of Divinity degree and was pastor of the New Christian Harvest Church, Allentown. He was also employed by FedEx for 26 years.

Surviving with his wife, Noemi; are children, Marcus A. Watson and Janelle K. Watson, both of Bethlehem; brothers, Ricardo (Rosa) of Allentown, Donald (Patricia) of Bethlehem, Wayne of Bethlehem and Jeffrey, Sr. (Carol) of Bethlehem; sisters, Rhonda Cosby of Bethlehem and Deborah Lester of Springfield, MA; grandchildren, Madison Marie Watson, Kallie Lou Watson and Alaska Polgar; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Roddley and William, Jr.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, in his church, followed by burial in Nisky Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday from 8 - 10:45 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Christian Harvest Church, 1201 N. Ulster Street, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -