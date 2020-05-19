Mr. Paul B. Maxson passed away at the age of 96 in Allentown, PA, on May 6, 2020, of natural causes. Paul Burke Maxson was born on April 7, 1924, in Watertown, N.Y. He was the son of Dr. Frank S. and Gladys (Romang) Maxson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1942, and was admitted to the United States Naval Academy in 1943. After graduating from the Academy in 1946, he served as a navigator on the USS Perry. On April 12, 1947, he married Emily Ruth Lynch of Watertown, N.Y., at Holy Family Church in Watertown. She predeceased him in 1973. He was first employed by Southwestern Bell in Dallas, Texas, in 1948. He then began a very successful career with the New York Telephone Company, serving in a variety of executive positions from Buffalo to Riverhead, and from Syracuse to Hempstead, L.I., while finally residing in Huntington, L.I. In 1974, he married Dorothy Beasley Dunn of Massapequa, N.Y. They retired in 1978, and moved to Morehead City, N.C., where he owned and learned to fly an airplane, while pursuing his love of sailing and reading. He also loved hosting family reunions on nearby Emerald Isle each summer. Mrs. Maxson predeceased him in 1995. Mr. Maxson moved to Allentown, PA in 2004, where his eldest son and daughter-in-law reside.
His parents and brother, John E. Maxson, and one grandchild (Kathleen M.), predeceased him. He is survived by his first cousin and former ward, Lt. Col. Joseph J. O'Neill, Retired (Julie), and by his four children, Ann Laraine Maxson Dougherty (William Dougherty), Rita Louise Maxson Callery (Thomas Callery), James Romang Maxson (Cindy Ratzlaff), and Thomas Frank Maxson (Robin Israel). He was also the doting grandfather to six grandchildren, Kelly (Farren), Monica, Thomas (Shannon), Maggie (Nate), Andrea (Jason) and Ryan. He is also survived by his five beloved great-grandchildren, Makayla, Lila, Kora, Emily, and Abigail. He will forever live in their hearts and their memories, and may his memory be a blessing.
A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in the near future in the Cummings Funeral Home, 214 Sterling St, Watertown, NY. Interment with military honors will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.