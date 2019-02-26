Paul C. Seifert, Sr., 87, of Slatington and formerly of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He and his wife, Hilda C. (Anthony) Seifert, shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late John and Louise (Heft) Seifert. Paul served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in the Airborne 82nd Division. He worked as a truck driver for Teamsters #773 for 35 years until retiring. Survivors: Paul will be missed by his loving wife, Hilda; son, Paul C. Seifert, Jr. and his companion Sandra Root of Slatington; daughter, Shani S. Reinert and her husband Scott of Macungie; sister, Jean King and her husband Richard of Emmaus; nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Robert Seifert and step-mother Aurelia (Fiedler) Seifert. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary