Paul D. Cera, 81, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Elizabeth M. (Orsulak) Cera. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in August 2018. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Peter John Cera, Sr. and Mary (Sovine) Cera. Paul graduated from Lafayette College in 1967 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and was a Senior Engineer with AT&T. He retired in 1989 with 31 years of service. After retiring, Mr. Cera worked for Applied Materials for 8 years as a manager before retiring again in 1998. He was a professional engineer in Pennsylvania and a member of ASME for 26 years. He was also a past chairman of the Anthracite/Lehigh Valley section of ASME. Paul was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving during the Vietnam crisis (serving an additional 7 years in the Marine reserves). He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Survivors: Wife, Elizabeth; Daughter: Lynn M. Finney, wife of Samuel F. Finney, Jr. and grandchildren Samuel F. Finney, III and Skylar L. Finney, of West Chester, PA; Son: David D. Cera and his wife Julie Cera of Downingtown, PA; Sister: Mary Jablonski of Warwick, NY. Paul had the pleasure of having 26 loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Dr. Peter J. Cera and Robert Cera and by sisters Doris Hoyt, Viola Whitlock, Rose Morgans and Gloria Garcia.Services: Funeral Mass 11 am, Monday, APRIL 29, 2019, St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103. Call 9:30 – 10:45 am Monday, APRIL 29, 2019 in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2019