|
|
Paul D. Demarest, Sr of Northampton passed away on June 13, 2019 at home following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the son of the late Paul and Susan (Young) Demarest and was born on March 5, 1938 at Victory Memorial Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. He attended Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge where he was a member of the golf team and played tuba & sousaphone in the band.
He served in the US Air Force from 1955-1959.
He spent his working years as a municipal bond specialist in the Wall st area in lower Manhattan. Upon moving his family from NY to PA, he worked for Warren W York & Co. on Hamilton St, Allentown. When he retired he was Vice President of Lehigh Securities.
Paul enjoyed playing golf and gardening in his spare time.
He was pre deceased by his wife of 29 years, Jean C (Bedell) Demarest and is survived by his son, Paul Jr, daughter in law Kimberly A Demarest and Grandson Erik S Fitzgerald , with whom he resided and were his caregivers during his final years. As well as Grandson Mathew Schneider of New Tripoli, PA.
He is also survived by his daughter Carol A (Demarest) Conway & husband James Conway and grandchildren Kelli, Joshua and Christopher Conway of Locust Grove GA.
In addition he is survived by his loving sisters Ada E Henningsen wife of Gary A Henningsen and Noelaine Ritchie Fiance of Paul Reesse both of Monroe Township NJ.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11 am on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd, Orefield, PA 18069 Where Paul was an active member.
In Lieu of Flowers a memorial contribution may be made to .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019