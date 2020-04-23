Paul David Yeates
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul David Yeates passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 19, 2020. He was the husband of Mary J. Nadeau; they were partners in life for 36 years. Paul was born in Bethlehem on February 18, 1954, son of the late Paul W. and Rose A. (Molinaro) Yeates. Paul was an Electrical Engineer with AT&T Bell Labs, OptronX Inc, and his own consulting firm VelaArgo. He loved to be with his family hiking and bicycling around the Lehigh Valley. Paul enthusiastically enjoyed wood working, astronomy, using his HAM radios, and sailing. Paul lived life to the fullest and always believed, no matter what obstacles were in his way, there was always a creative solution to be found. Survivors: His wife Mary, his children Shayna and Sarah Yeates, the son he always wished to have Forest Miller, his siblings Ron Sease and his wife May, Perry Emig and her husband Glen, David Yeates, and sister-in-law Barbara Schmoltze. Predeceased by a brother Ray Schmoltze. Service: Private at the convenience of the family. True to Paul's spirit, his family request those who knew him, sit outside, listen to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Woodstock", and embrace life and family. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Planetary Society (https://www.planetary.org/) or Second Harvest Food Bank (http://shfblv.org/).

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved