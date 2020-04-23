Paul David Yeates passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 19, 2020. He was the husband of Mary J. Nadeau; they were partners in life for 36 years. Paul was born in Bethlehem on February 18, 1954, son of the late Paul W. and Rose A. (Molinaro) Yeates. Paul was an Electrical Engineer with AT&T Bell Labs, OptronX Inc, and his own consulting firm VelaArgo. He loved to be with his family hiking and bicycling around the Lehigh Valley. Paul enthusiastically enjoyed wood working, astronomy, using his HAM radios, and sailing. Paul lived life to the fullest and always believed, no matter what obstacles were in his way, there was always a creative solution to be found. Survivors: His wife Mary, his children Shayna and Sarah Yeates, the son he always wished to have Forest Miller, his siblings Ron Sease and his wife May, Perry Emig and her husband Glen, David Yeates, and sister-in-law Barbara Schmoltze. Predeceased by a brother Ray Schmoltze. Service: Private at the convenience of the family. True to Paul's spirit, his family request those who knew him, sit outside, listen to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Woodstock", and embrace life and family. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Planetary Society (https://www.planetary.org/) or Second Harvest Food Bank (http://shfblv.org/).
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.