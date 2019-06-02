Paul E. Balliet, 90 of Northampton-Allen Twsp., PA. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. Born March 25, 1929 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Edgar J. Balliet, Sr. and the late Mame A. (Edelman) Balliet. He was the husband of the late Phyllis R. (Case) Balliet who passed away in August 2018.A Northampton High School Graduate, Paul, a self employed farmer, continued the farming of the family farm in Allen Twsp. for over 30 years. Along with farming, Paul was a laborer for the former Atlas Cement Co., Northampton for several years, then became a plumber for K.J. Breiner Plumbing, Lehighton for years. Paul was a life long member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, Northampton where he served as a former Consistory Member and Elder. Paul was an active community member serving on the Northampton Area School Board for 18 years, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors for 23 years. He was a member of the Allen Twsp. Vol. Fire Co., he served as a Board Member of Fairview Cemetery, Northampton both for many years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge.Surviving are son, Glenn P. Balliet and wife Terri of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Gail L. wife of Greg Vogel of Cresco,PA. 4 Grandchildren: Leslie, Erica, Jason, and Lindsey. 4 Great-Grandchildren: Keagen, Kinley, Adalynn, and Landon. He was predeceased by Brother Edgar J. Balliet, Jr.A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Todd Fennell officiating. The family will receive friends from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA.Contributions: May be made to St. Paul's U.C.C. Church memorial fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary