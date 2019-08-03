Home

Paul E. Herrmann Obituary
Let us remember a beloved Husband, Dad, Opa, Brother, and friend, who passed away recently at the age of 81 years. He will be truly missed by wife Elisabeth; daughters Barbara (Michael), Heidi, and Wendy (Curt); grandchildren Kyle, Marcus, Alex and Liesel; brother Hans; predeceased by sister Johanna Nikles and son in law Jeffrey. He was a Master Cabinetmaker for Ace Hotel and Bar Supply, and retired from Ritter and Smith Lumber Co. His life will be celebrated privately by the family. Contributions are suggested to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown PA 18103. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019
