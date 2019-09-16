Home

Paul E. Kratz Sr. 89 Emmaus, passed away on September 14, 2019 in Bethlehem. Born in Hatfield, he was the son of Raymond and Stella(Kulp)Kratz. After graduating from Hatfield High, he joined the Reserves and also worked as a cutter in the garment industry before retiring in 1982. He was an avid bowler and bowled a 300 game. He also enjoyed playing cards & meeting family at the casino. He is survived by his daughters Donna Poling (Dean), Carol Worman (Henry), brother Charles Kratz of Telford, 5 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Lorraine in 2014, and his only son Paul Jr. in 2017.

Calling will begin at 10:30 on September 18, at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave. Allentown Pa. followed by a memorial service at 11, and Christian burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 16, 2019
