Paul E. Levy, 78, of Macungie, died on Sun., May 19 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. The son of the late Louis and Yetive (Letaw) Levy, he is survived by his wife Helen P. Mack, daughter Lauren in Chicago, sister Julie Thomases and her partner Dan Poresky in Allentown, and numerous cousins in New Jersey and Florida. Born in Allentown and educated in Allentown schools, he went on to study business at Boston University.He began his career in menswear at Gentry, his father's Allentown haberdashery shop. He acquired a broad knowledge of the men's clothing industry and came to specialize in shirts, specifically plaid shirts. He worked in all facets of the business and had a wonderful eye for color and pattern. Paul had a great love of music in many genres. One of the things he enjoyed most was sharing the music he loved. You were lucky to be invited to join him for a superb audio experience in his listening room. As an audiophile, he loved experimenting with different equipment, constantly searching for that perfect sound quality. He played his music at high volume, the subwoofer often making the dishes rattle in the cupboard! In his teens, he loved dancing. There were many days when he left school early and drove to Philadelphia to dance on American Bandstand.He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel. A real sports nut, Paul was a loyal fan of the Phillies, the Eagles, and Villanova basketball. He loved sharing games on his big screen TV with friends and family. Perhaps he will be remembered best for his sense of humor, his love of good food, good movies, and the company of the family cats. The health difficulties of his later years will not overshadow our happy memories. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Macungie Ambulance Corps, PO Box 114 Macungie, PA 18063-0114.