1/1
Paul E. Matlock
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Matlock (Buddy)

May 5, 1941–July 28, 2020

Born and raised in Bangor PA, graduated Bangor High and Muhlenberg College, he was named after his father Paul G Matlock and lovingly called "Buddy" by his mother Shirley "Felker" Matlock and his only sister Linda Owens all of whom he now joins in heaven. Buddy leaves behind his beautiful, caring wife of 54 years, Elizabeth "Stark" Matlock, Four children (Keith, Nicole, Tim, Kris) and five grandchildren (Zoe, Ella, Abigale, Christian, Emilia) whom he selflessly supported and always spoiled. They will miss him dearly. He lived a full live, loved deeply, left nothing unsaid and had no regrets. Paul had a 38 year career at Air Products and Chemicals. He loved everything about baseball playing as a child and coaching throughout his entire life. Due to the crazy times in which we live, funeral services are to be determined at a future date and the family requests that in lieu of flowers or a gift, if you are so inclined to honor his life, commit a random act of kindness for a loved one or a stranger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved