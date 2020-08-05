Paul Edward Matlock (Buddy)



May 5, 1941–July 28, 2020



Born and raised in Bangor PA, graduated Bangor High and Muhlenberg College, he was named after his father Paul G Matlock and lovingly called "Buddy" by his mother Shirley "Felker" Matlock and his only sister Linda Owens all of whom he now joins in heaven. Buddy leaves behind his beautiful, caring wife of 54 years, Elizabeth "Stark" Matlock, Four children (Keith, Nicole, Tim, Kris) and five grandchildren (Zoe, Ella, Abigale, Christian, Emilia) whom he selflessly supported and always spoiled. They will miss him dearly. He lived a full live, loved deeply, left nothing unsaid and had no regrets. Paul had a 38 year career at Air Products and Chemicals. He loved everything about baseball playing as a child and coaching throughout his entire life. Due to the crazy times in which we live, funeral services are to be determined at a future date and the family requests that in lieu of flowers or a gift, if you are so inclined to honor his life, commit a random act of kindness for a loved one or a stranger.



