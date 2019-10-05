Morning Call Obituaries
|
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
church
617 N. Tenth St.
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
church
617 N. Tenth St.
Paul E. Solt Obituary
Paul E. Solt, 90, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Myrtle M. (Schmoyer) Solt and Marion Solt. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Jacob and Lillian (Walp) Solt. An Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he earned the rank of first lieutenant and was an active member of Rivers of Life Seibert E. C. Church. A mechanical engineer, Paul was employed at Fuller/GATX and was the owner of Pneumatic Conveying Consultants since 1980.

Survivors: wife; son, Timothy P.; brother, David; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Smith, Jonathan P. and Joel M. Souders; great grandchildren, Hailey, Asher, Ephraim, Aiden, Reuben, Naphtali. He was preceded in death by daughter, Patricia L. Souders.

Services: 11 AM Monday in church, 617 N. Tenth St. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019
