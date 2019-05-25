Paul E. Ulicny, 85, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Upper Nazareth Twp. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Geyer) Ulicny. Paul was a tool and dye maker for Spirax/Sarco. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. Paul also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.He will be lovingly remembered by his niece, Doreen Vidonya and husband Bill, great nieces and nephews, Alison, Mark, Nicole and Kimberly, and a great great niece and nephew, Jacob and Olivia.A funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A calling hour will be held from 9-10am at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to the 3893 Adler Place Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary