Paul F. Hassick, 88, of Fountain Hill, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late George and Susan (Risak) Hassick. Paul received the Purple Heart for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from the City of Bethlehem where he served as Superintendent of Buildings for 32 years. He previously taught cabinetry at Bucks County Vocational School. An avid outdoorsman, Paul loved hunting and was a superb marksman. He enjoyed birding, his Black Labs and of course his woodworking projects. Throughout his life Paul found special joy in his close relationship with his great-nieces, Ashley, Rebekah, Sarah and Rachel.
Surviving are a sister, Suzanne Finn of Bethlehem; a brother, Edward of Bethlehem Township; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother George and sisters, Irene Bramwell and Ann Jacobs.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019