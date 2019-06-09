Paul F. Kressley, 92 years, formerly of Breinigsville, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home in Surfside Beach, SC. He was the loving husband of Madeline (Trexler) Kressley for 74 years this past March. Born in Breinigsville, he was a son of the late Frederick G. and Eva I.M. (Merkel) Kressley.He was a loyal mechanic for the former Strohl's Chevrolet in Fogelsville for 62 years, retiring in 1980. Paul was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville. Paul was not only a loving husband but also a caring father, grandfather and great grandfather. His laughter was infectious, and his smile could fill the room. As the patriarch of the family, his strength was unwavering, and his family could always count on him for support. He was a loyal friend to all that were fortunate to be a part of his life. He will forever be missed and will never be forgotten.Survivors: wife, Madeline, daughters, Carol A. Guenther and husband Robert Sr. of New Tripoli, Barbara J. Frey and husband Jerry of Zionsville, and Angela E. Johnston and husband Norman of Surfside Beach, SC; brother Earl Kressley, grandchildren Jessica Bradley, Christine Schuett, Michelle Herman, Robert Guenther Jr., Brandon Johnston, Jeremy Johnston, Tammie Kohler and their spouses, several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert and William Kressley, and a sister, Lillian Rauch.Services: 11:00 AM Friday, June 14 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Andrew W. Meckstroth officiating. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Ziegels Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caregivers of SC., 4691 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Mercy Care, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary