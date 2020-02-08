|
Paul (Sonny) F. Pavelko, 76, of Bethlehem Township, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital. He was the loving husband of Veronica Pavelko with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late John J. and Anna (Kovacs) Pavelko. Paul graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1961. In 1962, Paul began his professional Baseball career in the minor league system of the Detroit Tigers and finished his last four seasons as a center fielder for the Toledo Mud Hens, the AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. He was inducted into the Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame, as well as the Bethlehem Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Paul worked as a mail carrier for 30 years for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing golf, bowling, fishing, and working outside. Most of all, Paul surrounded himself with friends and enjoyed hosting parties. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his son: Jeffrey Stofanak and Jennifer Fitzko of Bethlehem; daughter: Paula Csaszar and her husband, Burt of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Ashley and Kirsten Csaszar. He is preceded in death by a son, Paul Pavelko, Jr. and a sister, Sister Martin. There will be a viewing at Connell Funeral Home, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, followed by a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at the funeral home. A service will continue at 10 a.m. with burial at Hellertown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 and DaVita Palmer Dialysis, 30 Community Drive, Easton, PA 18045.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020