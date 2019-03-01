|
|
Paul G. Billig, Sr., 91, of New Tripoli, PA passed away on February 27, 2019 in Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, PA. He was the husband of the late Doris J. "Dolly" (Correll) Billig. Survivors: Two daughters, Judy S. wife of Thomas Lichtenwalner and Cindy L. wife of Darryl J. Feinour; two grandchildren, Brandon Billig and Kayla Feinour; two brothers, Allen J. Billig, and Carl A. Billig; three sisters, Anna M. Leslie, Eleanor M. wife of Stanley Wessner, and Annabelle R. Hosler. His funeral service will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, calling at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to defray Paul's final expenses. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019