|
|
Paul G. Skepton, 82, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Superior Residences Health Care Center, Clermont, FL, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Hollenbeck) Skepton with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Pennsburg, he was the son of the late Edward and Henrietta (Levin) Skepton. He was a graduate of Upper Perkeomen High School and had worked for over 40 years in his family's construction business (Skepton Construction Company). In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his sons, Michael Skepton and his wife Susan of Bethlehem, Brian Skepton and his companion Nick Harris of Montverde, FL; brother, Joseph Skepton; sisters, Dorothy Smart; Shirley Fredericks, 2 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother, Frank Skepton.
Services: Burial in Nisky Hill Cemetery will be private. A services celebrating Paul's life, will be announced in a few weeks once the Coronavirus health precautions are lifted. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. more info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org . Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020