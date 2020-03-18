Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617

Paul G. Skepton


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul G. Skepton Obituary
Paul G. Skepton, 82, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Superior Residences Health Care Center, Clermont, FL, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Hollenbeck) Skepton with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Pennsburg, he was the son of the late Edward and Henrietta (Levin) Skepton. He was a graduate of Upper Perkeomen High School and had worked for over 40 years in his family's construction business (Skepton Construction Company). In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his sons, Michael Skepton and his wife Susan of Bethlehem, Brian Skepton and his companion Nick Harris of Montverde, FL; brother, Joseph Skepton; sisters, Dorothy Smart; Shirley Fredericks, 2 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother, Frank Skepton.

Services: Burial in Nisky Hill Cemetery will be private. A services celebrating Paul's life, will be announced in a few weeks once the Coronavirus health precautions are lifted. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. more info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org . Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -