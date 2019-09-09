|
|
Paul Garcia, 84, of Whitehall died Sept. 5th at Phoebe Home, Allentown. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Garcia. The son of Pablo and Generosa, Paul was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, later moving to Edison, NJ where he raised his family before retiring to Whitehall. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum-Continental and Crown Cork & Seal of Edison for 23 years. Mr. Garcia was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a communicant of St. Matthew's Catholic Church of Edison and most recently a member at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Mr. Garcia served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. Paul was also an avid baseball fan supporting the Brooklyn Dodgers and the N.Y. Mets. He coached Little League Baseball in Edison.
He is also survived by his children Michael, Richard, and Cindy of PA and Wayne of NJ; brother Joseph, cousin Miguel Vega; grandchildren Jennifer, Carolyn, Jay, Alison and Jacob; a great grandson Jackson and great-granddaughter on the way, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Lydia Garcia and Annie Garcia Marino.
The family is being assisted by the Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 9, 2019