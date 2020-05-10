Paul H. Csencsits
Paul H. Csencsits, 89, of Coplay passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn (Nyemscek) Csencsits for more than 64 years. He was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Fruhwirth) Csencsits. Paul is survived by 4 children: son Paul and his wife Judy of Bangor, son Eric and Anne of Coplay, daughter Rosemary and her husband John McAndrew of North Whitehall Twp, and son John and his wife Christine of Northampton. Grandchildren: Adam, Kayla, Evan, Christopher, Tatum, Ian and Ericka. Paul is also survived by sister, Mary Arduini, of Northampton and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private due to current restrictions.

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Csencsits family. Words cannot express how sorry we are for your loss. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. Darrell,Lori and Lynsey Berta.
Darrell Berta
May 10, 2020
From the Frank J {Gumby} Csencsits family our condolencesto your family
Frank
Friend
