Paul H. Csencsits, 89, of Coplay passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn (Nyemscek) Csencsits for more than 64 years. He was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Fruhwirth) Csencsits. Paul is survived by 4 children: son Paul and his wife Judy of Bangor, son Eric and Anne of Coplay, daughter Rosemary and her husband John McAndrew of North Whitehall Twp, and son John and his wife Christine of Northampton. Grandchildren: Adam, Kayla, Evan, Christopher, Tatum, Ian and Ericka. Paul is also survived by sister, Mary Arduini, of Northampton and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private due to current restrictions.