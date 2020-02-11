|
|
Paul H. Drissel, Sr., 74, of Coopersburg passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in Pennsburg Manor surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Strohl) Drissel. They would have been married for 55 years February 20th. Paul was born in Bethlehem a son of the late Adrien R. and Rachel K. (Nicholas) Drissel. He received his Associates Degree from the Agricultural and Textual College of Alfred State Tech. Paul was employed by Bethlehem Steel at Martin Towers for 18 years before working for Hanover Engineering as a Drafting Engineer for 29 years retiring in 2012. He was an active member of Grace E. C. Church Hosensack, Zionsville. Where he was a member of the official board, coordinated the youth programs, drove the church van and oversaw the cemetery. Paul was active with the Macungie and East Greenville "Relay For Life." He was a volunteer for the Allentown Fair and helped raise over 30 puppies for the 4-H Seeing Eye Dogs of Morristown, NJ. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, his garden and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them at their sporting events.
Survivors: Wife; son, Paul H. Drissel, Jr. of Coopersburg and his wife Christina L. Drissel of Quakertown, Russell D. Drissel and his wife Susan J. of Boyertown, Larry S. Drissel and his wife Krista L. of Emmaus; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother David A. and his sister Laurene B.
Services: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22nd in the Grace E.C. Church 7609 Buhman Rd, Zionsville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: The Seeing Eye, Inc. 10 Washington Valley Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960 or Grace E.C. Church, 18092.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020