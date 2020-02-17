|
Paul H. Kichline, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. His wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Grobelski) Kichline, died in 2005. Born in Wassergass, he was the son of the late Floyd and Katie (Kunsman) Kichline. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, and was later employed in the paper mill. He loved hunting, fishing, dancing and auto racing.
Surviving are a daughter, Gayle Holben of Bethlehem Township; a son, Gary, and his wife Faye of Hellertown; son-in-law, Richard Brunell of Coopersburg; grandchildren, Michael, Jaclyn, Ashley and Brett; great-grandchildren, Keelan and Kaleb; and his long time companion, Margaret Billie of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Brunell and a granddaughter, Christina Holben.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, in Sacred Heart Church, 1817 First Street, Bethlehem, PA 18020, followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 - 10:45 a.m. in the church. Memorial donations may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2020