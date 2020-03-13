|
Dr. Paul H. Langer, 78, of Allentown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Arden Courts of Allentown, PA. Paul passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elaine C. (Lipton) Langer. He was born in New York City on September 6, 1941 to the late David and Beatrice (Moskowitz) Langer. Paul was a devoted family man, loving husband, father and grandfather. Paul spent the first 31 years of his career in Allentown, first as an engineer at Western Electric and then in research and development at Bell Labs where he was named a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, retiring in 1995. He then went on to a second career as Director of Technology at Komatsu Silicon America where he worked for 15 years. Paul was an international leader in the semiconductor technology field, serving on the ASTM Board of Directors and chairing multiple task forces for the SEMI organization. Paul was an accomplished athlete and an avid hobbyist who loved to travel. He excelled in all of his pursuits, including handball, racquetball, tennis, archery, fencing, photography, carpentry, leather craft, calligraphy, and computer programming. Paul was a committed member of the Allentown Jewish community, serving on the board of Temple Beth El. Even with all of Paul's professional and personal accomplishments, his family always came first, and he will always be remembered for being an engaged, loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 56 years; children: Jeffrey Langer (Nancy) of Pittsburgh, PA, Eric Langer of Allentown, PA., Debra Langer (Jason Dickenson) of Jenkintown, PA; brother: Hy Langer (Bonnie) of New York, NY; grandchildren: Beatrice Langer, Henry Langer, Martin Langer, Jacob Langer, Abigail Langer, Maxwell Langer, Ayala Langerson.
SERVICE: Will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA. The interment will follow services at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Contributions to Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 and/or Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, Office of the Treasurer, P.O. Box 70259, Philadelphia, PA 19176
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020