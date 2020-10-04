1/1
Paul H. Sarver Sr.
Paul H. Sarver Sr. died at home on Sept. 29, 2020, after a long illness. He was the husband of Katherine S. (Schnauffer) Sarver. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Jack and Floris (Dunkelman) Sarver. He was a graduate of Syracuse University and received a MBA from Harvard University. Paul was an entrepreneur who enjoyed challenging adventures in many venues. His favorite was creating a business which included his two sons. He was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Trexlertown. Paul was an active member of the Emmaus Rotary Club, Harvard Club of New York, and the Sherwood Forest Club, Annapolis, MD. He loved antiquing, was a history buff, avid collector, and loved spending time with his family at his summer home in Sherwood Forest. Paul is survived by his wife, Katherine; sons, Paul H. Sarver Jr. of Zionsville and West Sarver and wife Jennifer of Zionsville; brothers, Peter Sarver and wife Peggy of Syracuse, NY and John Sarver of East Lansing, MI; grandchildren, Paul III, Grace, Kali, Levin, and Lewes Sarver. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation to benefit the East Penn School Coalition, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
October 2, 2020
Paul and I always had a blast as we worked on our annual Rotary Club day cleaning windows at Hillside School. He hosted our pretzel preparations at his company location - he always had a funny comment or shared his humorous insight into events of the day..... He was a Class Act!!!!
Steve La Pierre
Friend
October 1, 2020
Katherine and Family, Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Sincerely,
Arlene Robbins
arlene robbins
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Kay and Family,
Our deepest sympathy.
Kathy and Mike Zonay
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Dear Katherine
I was so saddened to hear about the death of Paul. We have been friends for 15 years in Emmaus Rotary, I loved visiting his mytableware.com facilities buying China every year for our family. Paul was so accommodating and a pleasure to deal with in his business and was so very helpful in Rotary with our pre-Christmas actions, always bringing lots of China goodies as donations to our fund raising auctions every year! I will miss his intelligence and bias to action, he was so bright and articulate And always very witty as well. May God bless is soul with eternal life and comfort you and your family,
Amen
Sincerely,
Bob Goehler
Emmaus Rotary
Bob Goehler
Friend
