Paul H. Sarver Sr. died at home on Sept. 29, 2020, after a long illness. He was the husband of Katherine S. (Schnauffer) Sarver. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Jack and Floris (Dunkelman) Sarver. He was a graduate of Syracuse University and received a MBA from Harvard University. Paul was an entrepreneur who enjoyed challenging adventures in many venues. His favorite was creating a business which included his two sons. He was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Trexlertown. Paul was an active member of the Emmaus Rotary Club, Harvard Club of New York, and the Sherwood Forest Club, Annapolis, MD. He loved antiquing, was a history buff, avid collector, and loved spending time with his family at his summer home in Sherwood Forest. Paul is survived by his wife, Katherine; sons, Paul H. Sarver Jr. of Zionsville and West Sarver and wife Jennifer of Zionsville; brothers, Peter Sarver and wife Peggy of Syracuse, NY and John Sarver of East Lansing, MI; grandchildren, Paul III, Grace, Kali, Levin, and Lewes Sarver. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation to benefit the East Penn School Coalition, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



