Paul Hancz, 61, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill, PA. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Michael and Theresa (Neubaur) Hancz. He was a devoted husband for almost 39 years to Francine (Baran) Hancz. Paul was a forklift operator for Bazzini Nuts in Fogelsville for many years where he was greatly respected. Bazzini Nuts was a company who cared for him and fought his fight along with him. He was a veteran serving in the US Air Force and National Guard. For many years, Paul was the coordinator and coach for the Bethlehem Township Athletic Association Softball League. There he led his team to numerous playoff games and even a championship. He coached many children and will forever be held in the hearts of players, families, and other league members throughout the area during his time with the league.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Francine, son Paul Hancz, daughters Jessica Hancz and Megan Hancz, grandchildren Mya and Mason, brother Michael Hancz, sisters Theresa Takacs and Elizabeth Geber. He will also be remembered by his co-workers, friends, and neighbors.
Calling hours will be held from 9am-11am on Thursday August 15, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 11am. If you knew Paul, you know he was a sweatpants and t-shirt type of man as well as a huge Notre Dame University fan. The family is requesting that all attending dress as how Paul would have remembered seeing you or to wear your favorite sports attire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 332 Lauderdale
St. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019